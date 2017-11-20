Burn Thanksgiving Calories With Free AvMed Rides On Nov. 25

(Courtesy AvMed)

Don’t feel guilty if you overeat this Thanksgiving! Broward County’s bike share program, AvMed Rides powered by Broward B-cycle, is offering free 60-minute rides over the Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 25.

“After having a great holiday meal with family and friends, we’re encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the South Florida weather,” said Ana Eberhard, Vice President of Member Experience at AvMed, one of Florida’s oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans. “At AvMed, we’ve launched a movement that we like to describe as WELLfluent to celebrate the things that matter most: health and happiness. We offer the tools and support to help those striving to get and stay WELLfluent, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday than going out for ride along the beautiful beach in South Florida with friends and family.”

Riders can take advantage of the offer by clicking here to unlock the promo code. This offer is valid at all AvMed Rides kiosks in Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Lauderdale by the Sea and Pompano Beach.

More than 500 riders are expected to take advantage of this promotion. AvMed Rides team members will be located at the Sunrise and Ocean kiosk, located at 957 N. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, to help riders and answer questions about bike sharing in Broward County. Free water and sun visors will also be distributed to riders.

South Florida’s sunny weather encourages many to ride bikes instead of using public transportation or their own cars. According to Broward B-cycle, in the first three quarters of 2017, there were more than 31,500 bike rides on the AvMed Rides program, with riders burning a whopping 3.4 million calories and helping reduce more than 115,000 pounds of CO2 emissions.

Regular rates will apply after the initial free 60 minutes.

Let’s Get WELLfluent™ is part of AvMed’s drive to inspire focus on a different kind of riches; those fueled by health and happiness of the mind, body and soul. With headquarters in Miami and offices in every major metropolitan area of the only state we have served in our near-50-year history, AvMed’s health plans seek to transform lives to create a WELLfluent world. To learn more follow AvMed on Facebook.

Above content provided by AvMed.