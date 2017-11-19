Toy Grenade Causes Scare, Evacuation At Miami International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a scare at Miami International Airport on Saturday after a suspicious item was found in a bathroom.
Some areas of the airport had to be evacuated.
The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad was called out to investigate.
The call came in at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Safety protocols were activated and Terminal J was evacuated along with most of the north side of the airport.
Passengers were asked to stay across the street as the bomb squad tried to figure out what the item was.
Ultimately officials realized it was a toy grenade they had found.
“It looked real enough for us to implement our safety procedures,” said Detective Lee Coward with Miami-Dade Police. “It was determined by the bomb squad and the K-9 units to be inert. It would be speculation at this point to determine whether it was a novelty item that perhaps a child left behind in the bathroom or whether someone meant something more malicious by that.”
Officials say operations are back to normal at MIA.
Travelers with concerns over delays or anything else from Saturday’s incident should check with their airline.