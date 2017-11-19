Hotel Employee Killed After Being Run Over By Stolen Van

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A hotel employee is dead after being run over by a man stealing a company van outside the Courtyard by Marriott in Coral Gables.

Family members of the victim have confirmed their loved one is 62-year-old Eladio Rodriguez.

They say he has been in this country for two years and had been working at the hotel since then.

Police say Rodriguez was driving the company van Saturday afternoon and he left it unattended outside the hotel on South LeJune Road.

That’s when the suspect took off in the van.

Rodriguez tried to stop him but was run over.

He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, he did not make it.

For hours, investigators gathered evidence and interviewed possible witnesses.

“We’re talking about an individual, a 62-year-old man that was at work, came in to work obviously to earn a living,” said Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police. “Right before the holidays now the family will have to grieve their loss. This is something that we extend our hearts to, to the family, of course, approaching the holiday season.”

The van was recovered a few blocks away after crashing into several vehicles.

The suspect was taken into custody.