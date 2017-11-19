Driskel, Singletary Help FAU Rough Up FIU In Annual Shula Bowl

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — The game known as the ‘Shula Bowl’ wasn’t as exciting as some of its previous incarnations.
Jason Driskel threw four touchdown passes, completing 18 of 25 for 239 yards, and Florida Atlantic cruised to a 52-24 victory over Florida International on Saturday night.
Devin Singletary rushed for 164 yards and two scores, including a 70-yard TD run late in the first quarter that gave the Owls (8-3, 7-0 Conference USA) a 14-0 lead.
The Golden Panthers (6-4, 4-3) answered with Alex McGough’s 13-yard scoring strike to Darrius Scott and Jose Borregales’ 31-yard field goal to pull within 14-10 with 3:43 remaining before halftime. But Driskel engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard TD pass to D’Anfernee McGriff to close out the half with a 21-10 lead.
In the second half, Driskel picked up where he left off — hooking up with Kalib Woods for two scores — a 79-yarder and a 6-yarder — to stretch the lead to 37-17 after three quarters.
McGough tossed his second TD early in the fourth quarter — finding Shermar Thornton from 39 yards out — to pull the Golden Panthers within 37-24. But Singletary’s 3-yard TD run after a 13-play drive that took 7:04 off the clock sealed the victory. Gregory Howell Jr. ran it in from the 3-yard line with 1:34 left to put the finishing touches on the victory.
The Owls amassed 333 yards on the ground, compared to just 85 for FIU. Florida Atlantic outgained the Golden Panthers 572-303.
