3 Die In Florida After Car Careens Off Road, Catches Fire

PERRY (CBSMiami/AP) — A tragic story out of North Florida.
Three men were killed after their car careened off the road and caught fire.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the men were killed Saturday night in Taylor County in north Florida.
The Florida Highway Patrol said that as the car approached a righthand curve, the car crossed the northbound lane into a ditch on the opposite side.
The Chevrolet Camaro then went airborne, striking several trees before becoming “completely engulfed” by fire.
The three killed in the accident were Matthew York, 30, of Baxley, Georgia, and passengers Brett King, 33, of Lamont, and 25-year-old Perry resident Brett Bassett.
