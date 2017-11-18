Rey Maualuga Reportedly Arrested, Waived By Dolphins

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are handling an off-the-field issue swiftly. Linebacker Rey Maualuga was reportedly arrested early Saturday morning, then released by the team on Saturday afternoon.

According to TMZ Sports, the arrest was for battery, with bond set for $1,500.

The Dolphins announced the roster move in a team press release on Saturday afternoon, also announcing the promotion of running back De’Veon Smith from the practice squad.

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted running back De’Veon Smith off the practice squad and waived linebacker Rey Maualuga. Smith signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He totaled 12 carries for 35 yards (2.9 avg.) in the preseason. Smith was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Michigan where played in 49 games with 26 starts and totaled 495 carries for 2,235 yards (4.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. He started all 13 games as a senior in 2016 and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. Maualuga played in six games with four starts for the Dolphins after he was signed on Aug. 19, 2017. He recorded 23 tackles (14 solo) in his lone season with the team. Maualuga played the first eight seasons of his career with Cincinnati (2009-16). He has played in 120 career NFL games with 108 starts and originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2009 NFL draft.

Maualuga will hit the waiver wire, and if unclaimed, will become a free agent.