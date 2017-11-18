Homeowner Awakened To Find Car Inside Living Room

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A homeowner was given a rude awakening when a driver plowed into his home in the middle of the night.

A woman in an SUV smashed into the northeast Miami-Dade home early Saturday morning, at 1340 N.E. 205th Terrace.

The homeowner considers himself a very luck man.

“I was sleeping,” said Akberali Dhayea. “All of a sudden, I heard the noise. A bang noise. And I thought it was some robbers or somebody broke in. And I woke up and got out, and I see my living room was all smashed up.”

Dhayea said he usually sleeps on the living room couch. The violent crash pushed it across the room, sending cinder blocks and debris flying all over.

Luckily, Dhayea wasn’t there and wasn’t hurt. He said at a certain point in the night, he got up and crawled into his actual bed.

“I would be sleeping by that wall, and I would be dead maybe,” he contemplated.

It’s unknown what caused the driver to crash through Dhayea’s fence and into his home.

“I just saw this car in the side of his house,” said neighbor Marcia Sanchez, who heard the loud crash and came outside. “I didn’t hear any breaks, we just heard a very loud, like, breaking of glass. She broke through his iron bars. Right through there.”

Rescue crews arrived, pulled the driver out and onto a stretcher and took her to the hospital, leaving behind a big mess. But Dhayea is convinced he has someone looking out for him.

“I think the prayers helped me,” he said. “I get up at 5 o’clock to pray. Before I take a shower, I pray, have some tea and go to sleep.”