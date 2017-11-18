Federal Judge Orders Florida To Treat Sick Inmates

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — The state of Florida may have to pay millions to treat as many as 20,000 inmates after a federal judge ruled state prison officials failed to properly care for felons infected with the hepatitis C virus.
The Miami Herald reported U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker on Friday ordered the Florida Department of Corrections to treat inmates who test positive for the viral infection with a special type of drugs.
Walker concluded the state prisons system had failed to properly treat inmates due to a lack of funding.
The class action lawsuit was filed in May by three inmates.
Michelle Glady, a department spokeswoman, said the state has not yet decided whether to appeal the decision. She said the agency is reviewing the order and “determining a plan of action.”
