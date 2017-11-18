Police: Airport Trespasser Spit On Cop, Said He Has HIV

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A man apprehended for trespassing at a Broward airport is also facing a charge for spitting on one of the arresting officers.

Hollywood resident Carlos Steven Caicedo-Orejuela, 26, claims he has HIV, the agent of the currently incurable AIDS disease.

Pembroke Pines Police said Caicedo-Orejuela walked onto the runway at North Perry Airport, located along University Drive between Pines Blvd and Pembroke Rd, late Friday afternoon. When they approached him, he ran away.

Moments later he was in their custody.

While being handcuffed, “he claimed to be HIV positive and spit directly and intentionally on a police officer,” officials stated. The investigation revealed that he required medical evaluation, according to their report.

The incident also delayed air travel briefly.

Caicedo-Orejuela faces a count of battery on an officer as well as trespassing.

