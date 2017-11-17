Locally-Transmitted Case Of Zika Found In Miami-Dade County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Health officials have confirmed a locally transmitted case of the Zika virus in Miami-Dade County.

The person infected was not in an area considered a Zika zone, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials suspect an infected mosquito bit the person.

The person tested positive for Zika and had not recently traveled to an area where Zika is actively being transmitted. They also did not have a partner who might have done the same.

Since that case was reported, crews have made efforts to reduce the mosquito population in the area.

Details on the area where the person might have gotten the virus have not been released.

Florida Department of Health say they have no evidence that there is an active transmission of the virus in the state.

This is not the first locally transmitted case in Florida.

Last month, health officials reported a Manatee County couple had traveled to Cuba where one of them had contracted the virus and was bitten by a mosquito when they got back to Florida.

The mosquito then bit that person’s partner, transmitting the virus to them.

At last check, there have been 217 case of the Zika virus in Florida.

Those in the state are asked to remember that the virus, linked to birth defects in babies, can also be sexually transmitted.

