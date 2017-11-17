Lawmakers Weigh Subpoena For Twitter Over Trump Jr.’s WikiLeaks Messages

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — The House Intelligence Committee could issue more subpoenas as it investigates Russian meddling into the 2016 Presidential Election, and this time, a popular social media platform could be in the cross hairs.

Members of the House Intelligence committee want to review the Twitter exchanges between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks.

To see a full picture of those discussions, Twitter may get a subpoena.

Earlier this week, Don Jr. released screenshots of those exchanges which date back to September 2016.

In October, the President’s eldest son wrote WikiLeaks: “What’s behind this Wednesday leak I keep reading about?”

Wikileaks responded, “Hey Donald, great to see you and your dad talking about publications.”

Don Jr.’s lawyer has downplayed the significance of those messages.

“The President’s son would be in direct communication with the vehicle used by Russia in order to seek to influence our election is really striking,” said Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

While the House pursues its investigation, the Senate is also probing Russia’s involvement in addition to the inquiry special counsel Robert Mueller is leading.

The Senate Judiciary committee notified the lawyer for President’s Trump’s son-in-law and White House advisor, Jared Kushner, that he withheld information about his contacts with Wikileaks.

They are now seeking documents about a Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite.

Ike Kaveladze, a Soviet born businessman, spent several hours in special counsel Mueller’s office Thursday.

Kaveladze attended a 2016 meeting with Kushner and Trump Junior where they expected to discuss dirt on Hillary Clinton.