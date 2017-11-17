These 1,100 Tiny Houses Represent Someone Who Needs A Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Situated in between all the shops of Brickell City Centre you will find a mosaic of 1,100 small houses each uniquely decorated.

Some are bright, others are dark, a few are elaborate, but they all represent the same thing.

“We have over 1,100 homes painted by hand which is artwork that will go into homes that we are trying to place formerly homeless individuals into,” said homeless advocate Ron Book as he stood in front of the display created by the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust.

The display is called ‘Roofs Rising’ and the goal is to get the public to rethink the connections they have to landlords who may have available housing.

The Trust has the resources to house these individuals, but they lack the housing to do it.

“These are people looking to move on with their lives,” said Book. “They have come through our programs and are ready to integrate into the community. These are long-term rental opportunities for landlords.”

The houses were all painted by hand with help from community groups, schools, elected officials, and activists.

It’s an elaborate display of artwork which Book says, “The hope is that each of these homes is going to be the first piece of art that an individual who is formerly homeless puts into their new housing unit.”

The display runs through November 19th.

