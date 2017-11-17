These 1,100 Tiny Houses Represent Someone Who Needs A Home

By Dave Warren
Filed Under: Dave Warren, Local TV, Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, Roofs Rising

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Situated in between all the shops of Brickell City Centre you will find a mosaic of 1,100 small houses each uniquely decorated.

Some are bright, others are dark, a few are elaborate, but they all represent the same thing.

fzsesef These 1,100 Tiny Houses Represent Someone Who Needs A Home

Situated in between all the shops of Brickell City Centre you will find a mosaic of 1,100 small houses each uniquely decorated. (Source: CBS4)

“We have over 1,100 homes painted by hand which is artwork that will go into homes that we are trying to place formerly homeless individuals into,” said homeless advocate Ron Book as he stood in front of the display created by the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust.

The display is called ‘Roofs Rising’ and the goal is to get the public to rethink the connections they have to landlords who may have available housing.

The Trust has the resources to house these individuals, but they lack the housing to do it.

“These are people looking to move on with their lives,” said Book. “They have come through our programs and are ready to integrate into the community. These are long-term rental opportunities for landlords.”

The houses were all painted by hand with help from community groups, schools, elected officials, and activists.

It’s an elaborate display of artwork which Book says, “The hope is that each of these homes is going to be the first piece of art that an individual who is formerly homeless puts into their new housing unit.”

The display runs through November 19th.

For more information, click here.

More from Dave Warren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch