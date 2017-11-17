Steve Bannon Speaks Before South Florida Law Firm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida law firm is hosting a discussion with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.
The Brietbart News chief is speaking to lawyers at the Tripp Scott Law Firm in Fort Lauderdale. It is part of a regular speaker series they have at the firm.
A very small group of protesters stood outside the building Friday morning.
“Readying and advocating for hatred, for fear, for division. It is one that I personally find terrifying and one that we can see has worked successfully in the past to some really scary consequences, said protestor Alessandra Mondolfi. “Not on my watch, while he has a First Amendment right to speak, I have my First Amendment right to protest what he says.”
The event is closed to the media, however, CBS4 News anchor Rick Folbaum is inside listening to his speech and the question and answer session that follows.
