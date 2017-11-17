Police: Man Claiming To Be HIV Positive Sneaks Ont Airport Runway, Spits On Arresting Officer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A bizarre and scary scene at South Florida airport Friday after a man wandered onto a runway.
Carlos Caicedo-Orejuela, 26, with cellphone in hand, was caught on camera dodging Pembroke Pines Police.
The scene unfolded right smack in the middle of the North Perry Airport.
Flight operations were shut down as Caicedo-Orejuela tried to elude the ever growing number of first responders.
No one was sure how he got past the secured area and onto the airport.
Eventually there is a take down and on went the handcuffs.
But then, according to Pembroke Pines Police, Caicedo-Orejuela spit on one of the officers and then claimed he is HIV positive. That got him a charge of battery on a police officer and a trespassing charge.
The prisoner was transported off the airport and flights resumed.
Police said Caicedo-Orejuela was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.