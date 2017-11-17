Chance Meeting At Publix Leads To Florida Girls’ Adoptions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been a long time coming for some as dozens of children and families are now officially complete including one that started with a chance meeting at a supermarket.

About 54 adoptions were legalized at the Miami Children’s Museum Friday – a day before National Adoption Day.

Sharren Canty’s was among them.

“I’m happy for this day,” said her adoptive daughter Destiny.

Among the stories, a grandmother who was suddenly a new mom all over again, adopting her 11-month-old grandson.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams, at this age, I would turn into a mother again but it’s wonderful. It’s a blessing,” she said.

For Katherine, who didn’t want her last name used, this day would have been emotional no matter what.

It is not because she was adopting her three girls Friday. That happened in February.

She is celebrating the end of the journey that it took to get to a complete family.

For 19 years she and her husband had been trying to have children and even had an appointment set for IVF when, what seemed meant to be, started with a chance meeting in Publix supermarket two years ago with her future daughters and their former foster mom.

She found out they were up for adoption.

Her now 6-year-old daughter grabbed her leg – at that time they were strangers.

“I believe in love at first sight,” she said. “That happened with me and my daughter.”

“You knew you wanted her,” asked CBS4’s Rielle Creighton.

“Immediately,” she said.

Dozens of families are now forever changed and forever home.

National Adoption Day is every year on November 18th. It’s meant to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children in foster care, waiting for a home.

