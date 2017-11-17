One Dead, Another Injured In Lauderhill Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERDHILL (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Lauderhill.
Police got a call of shots fired Thursday night near at NW 31st Ave and NW 2nd Street.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead at the scene.
Another person was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
Detectives were questioning a third man at the scene to determine his involvement in the shooting.
At last check, the victims had not been identified.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493- TIPS.