One Dead, Another Injured In Lauderhill Shooting

Filed Under: Florida, Lauderhill, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDHILL (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Lauderhill.

sasd One Dead, Another Injured In Lauderhill Shooting

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Lauderhill.  (Source: CBS4)

Police got a call of shots fired Thursday night near at NW 31st Ave and NW 2nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives were questioning a third man at the scene to determine his involvement in the shooting.

At last check, the victims had not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493- TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch