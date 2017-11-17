In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyrique Stevenson – South Dade

PLAYER: Tyrique Stevenson

POSITION: DB/WR

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: When University of Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks about his Hurricanes playing “violent”, he must have watched Tyrique play. This is easily one of the best in South Florida – and as the offseason begins for this quality talent, he indeed showed this year that when talking about the most impressive football prospects for the next cycle of recruits, his name better be right there at the top. An explosive football talent who has played linebacker at the youth level – and with the Buccaneers in the past two years – has lined up at cornerback, safety and also receiver – where he is physical and will bring everything he has on each play. Watch him perform and he is on every play and brings it all on each hit. You get lit up by him once and you become a different offensive player. With several offers already in hand, this is going to be fun the next year – as he gets bigger and stronger. Will be one of the top football players in Florida for 2019. No questions asked!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8706354/tyrique-stevenson