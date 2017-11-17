Heroes Among Us: CPO Gene Chomor Spent A Quarter-Century Defending His Country

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Gene Chomor is a retired US Naval officer.
He spent 25 years serving his country and till this day, counts his accomplishments in the Navy some of the proudest of life.
Chief Petty Officer Chomor enlisted in active duty in the Air Force in 1986 and spent a few years in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for operation Desert Storm, retiring there as a sergeant. But He wasn’t done there.
Chomor enlisted in the Navy Reserves and was deployed twice to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, decorating his uniform and rising in rank.
“I became a builder with the United States Seabee’s unit, raised myself up in rank, and made Cheif Petty Officer, which was one of the pinnacles of my life,” Chomor said. “My son being born was another one.”
He retired medically after 12 years of service with the Naval Marines.
“What makes me so proud is being able to serve for the freedoms that Americans rely on today,” he said.
Chief Petty Officer Chomor, on behalf of CBS4 and the Florida Panthers, we thank you for your service.