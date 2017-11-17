Gwen Graham Joins Battle For Governorship

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – 2018 will see a heated battle for Florida’s open governorship as Rick Scott leaves office after two terms. One of the candidates who hopes to succeed him has a last name that will be familiar to Florida voters. It is Gwen Graham, the daughter of former Governor Bob Graham.

CBS4 anchor Rick Folbaum recently had the opportunity to talk to both Gwen and Bob Graham together as the pair took part in a recent political roundtable at a Fort Lauderdale law firm.

It was clear to see a love of politics runs in the family.

“The idea that your own daughter might be governor of this state,” said Bob Graham. “And the confidence that I have in her judge and her ability to bring people together and get the things accomplished this state needs to meet the challenges today and tomorrow.”

Gwen is clearly inspired by her father’s political past.

“I just remember his commitment to the people of Florida, and how hard he worked every day. I’m honored to follow in that example of public service,” Gwen told Rick.

Gwen Graham is a former member of congress, who says her top priorities are education.

“My commitment is to public education, and making sure every child in Florida is able to receive a quality education,” she said.

She is also committed to the environment.

“I was born an environmentalist, I will die an environmentalist,” she said. “I know we need to protect what is most precious here in Florida – our beautiful water, our beautiful beaches, the Everglades.”

Gwen also says she would be eager to work with Republican lawmakers who control the Florida statehouse.

“Everywhere I go people want us to figure out a way to work together,” Gwen said. “That’s what I’m committed to do.”

The gubernatorial candidate says she feels very lucky to have her dad by her side because she has learned a lot from him.

“I’ve learned more than I could even begin say. But to really care about what you’re doing. To invest your whole heart and soul. And finding good decisions that are gonna help the people of Florida. And to approach it with an attitude of commitment to do what’s right,” Gwen said.

Gwen Graham is in a crowded field of Democrats all vying for the nomination, including former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine.

CBS4 News is committed to sitting down with all the candidates, Democrat and Republican, ahead of the primaries next summer.