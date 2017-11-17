‘Give Miami Day’ Did It! Raised More Than $10M For Charities, Nonprofits

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The sixth annual Give Miami Day is a success. For 24 hours, tens of thousands of people responded to the pitches Thursday to raise a record-setting $10.1 million for Give Miami Day.

Participants say giving back to their community is gratifying.

“Working here has been extremely gratifying especially on days like today where I can see what we do actually goes directly into the pockets and funding that organizations need every single day to do what they do from education to afterschool programs to sports programs health research and all of it,” explained Robert Carbajal from Charities Services Center.

Donations from the Give Miami campaign go to almost 700 charities and nonprofits across Miami-Dade County. This year’s goal was $10 million and the campaign surpassed that amount by more than 100-thousand dollars.

 

