Dairy Farm Worker Arrested For Animal Abuse; 3 Others Flee

OKEECHOBEE (CBSMiami) — Police have made an arrest in the case of animal mistreatment at a dairy farm in central Florida and are looking for three others, believed to have fled.

Video of dairy cows at Larson Dairy being beaten and jabbed with a steel rod, or rebar, was taken by an undercover operative with the activist group Animal Recovery Mission, or ARM. (Source: ARM)

Helias Cruz, 50, was charged with one count of kicking an animal.

Cruz was an employee at the Larson Dairy Barn, the subject of a recent undercover investigation by activist group Animal Recovery Mission (ARM).

Video surfaced last week allegedly from inside the farm’s facilities, showing workers slapping, stabbing, beating and harassing cattle.

The farm’s owner, Jacob Larsen, spoke to police and helped identify the employees seen on the videos, of which two were suspended and two were fired.

Helias Cruz, 50, was charged with one count of kicking an animal. (Source: Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office)

Warrants have been obtained for three other workers, two of whom have similar names. Omar Jimenes Mendosa, 36, and Omar Guadalupe Mendosa, 29, as well as a 17-year-old, each “fled to whereabouts unknown due to the lack of prompt reporting to law enforcement,” police said.

Earlier this week, ARM released alleged video from Burnham Dairy farm, another Okeechobee farm, which showed similar mistreatment of the animals.

