Let’s Get WELLfluent: Holiday Eating Right

If there’s one thing that’s true about the upcoming holidays, there’s a temptation to overeat. From the lingering bowl of Halloween candy to leftover holiday party treats, the season can be a three-month excuse to binge.

If you’ve pledged to eat healthier, there are ways to keep the momentum going at work.

While it’s thoughtful to celebrate a birthday or work accomplishment with food, be considerate of other people’s diets.

Instead of pizza for a lunch treat, try a sandwich tray and a vegetable platter. Skip cupcakes for dessert and order a delectable fruit salad instead.

We all get hungry at our desks, so prepare for those mid-morning or late-afternoon cravings. Prepackage some healthy snacks in reasonable portions so you’re not tempted by potato chips from the vending machine.

Fill one ounce plastic bags with snacks like pistachios, almonds, peanuts, whole-grain cereal or dried fruit. Mix them together to create your own trail mix. These snacks will keep your hunger at bay longer than cheap calories from sugary or carb-heavy snacks, which give you a quick rush of energy before an even bigger crash.

Keep a jug of water at your desk to sip throughout the day. Staying hydrated isn’t just good for your health, it curbs hunger. Pass these tips on to others so you all can start on a healthy path for eating right.

