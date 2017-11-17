Dolphins Week 11 NFL Injury Report: Miami Should Have All Hands On Deck Versus Bucs

By Abraham Gutierrez

In their quest to stop a three-game skid, the Miami Dolphins (4-5) listed four players as questionable and six others as a game-time decision when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6-0) invade Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon in Week 11.

Miami will have a golden opportunity to get back on the winning track following a string of games that set them back into third place in the AFC East. The Fins welcome a Tampa Bay squad that’s lost four of its last five games. Thankfully, Adam Gase and his staff are confident they will have all hands on deck after a few scares earlier in the week.

Ndamukong Suh Good to Go In Week 11

After missing Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, everything appears to be in order for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to take the field in Week 11. The 5-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Friday, to the delight of Miami’s second-year head coach and Dolphins Nation.

“He’s unbelievable in his preparation during the week. You see him around all of the time. He’s always doing something,” Gase said of Suh. “The day off, he’s the guy here early and he’s here for so long just doing things to make sure that his body’s ready to go on Sunday. It’s very impressive to witness.”

In his eighth season out of Nebraska, Suh has registered 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced-fumbles. The 2010 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn’t missed a single game since 2011, and it appears his streak will continue.

“I’ve prided myself on always being prepared to play on Sunday, so whatever it takes — whether it’s within the training room, in the weight room, as we have great staffs on both sides of those for me to get prepared — that’s what I’m going to do,” said Suh. “If I’ve got to stay up late at night and do extra things, that’s what I’m going to do.”

All Active Players Available Against Bucs

As stated above, there were a few scares this week that were initially thought to be real concerns for a number of players. For starters, wide receiver Kenny Stills injured his back during Thursday’s practice just 30 minutes in. Listed as questionable, the severity of his injury remains a mystery for a player that hasn’t missed a game in three years.

Other notable names this week expected to play (full participation in practice) include linebacker Mike Hull, defensive end Williams Hayes, guard Jermon Bushrod, wideout receiver Jarvis Landry, and safety Reshad Jones.

Miami Dolphins Week 11 NFL Injury Report & Game Status

Questionable

(DE) William Hayes (Knee) –Full Participation in Practice

(RB) Senorise Perry (Knee) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(S) Michael Thomas (Knee) –Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) Kenny Stills (Back) –Limited Participation in Practice

No Game-Status Designation