Derek Jeter & The Marlins Step Up To The Plate For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New Miami Marlins CEO and part owner Derek Jeter took time out Friday to help feed South Florida families for Thanksgiving.

The Hall of Famer took part Thursday in the Marlins Foundation ninth annual Thanksgiving distribution.

Francis Suarez, Miami’s recently sworn-in mayor, joined Jeter and company in handing out meals.

“We have new ownership. You know, Derek is amazing, he’s been such a great brand for baseball and I think he’s gonna be great for the city of Miami,” Suarez said. “Obviously, it’s my second day on the job, so it’s an honor for me to be with the Marlins organization doing what we all should be doing, what good corporations should be doing, which is giving back to those in need.”

Saurez then complimented Jeter on helping turn the double play.

“I think he’s doing a fantastic job! Look at him, he’s giving out the turkeys, I’m just giving out the potatoes,” Suarez said.

The soft-spoken Jeter didn’t have much to say, allowing his actions to speak louder than his words.

“This is a great time of year to give back,” he said as he called over a resident so she could receive her turkey.

In partnership with Feeding South Florida, 1,000 preselected families in the Little Havana neighborhood received Thanksgiving meals.

Each family took home a Thanksgiving bag filled with a 10-pound turkey, fixings and dessert.