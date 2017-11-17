‘There’s A Frog Floating In The Water’: Woman On Disgusting Discovery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) — A Tallahassee woman claims she and her husband found something disgusting in a glass of water at a Waffle House. It was a dead frog.

Claire Sheats says she and her husband were sipping on their drinks while waiting on their food when he eventually looked down at his glass.

“In my husband’s drink, there’s a whole frog just floating around in the water,” Sheats said.

Sheats said they dumped the glass of water out onto the table to be sure of what they saw.

“Sure enough, there’s the frog,” she said.

Her husband had already taken a few sips.

Sheats says the staff was as baffled as she and her husband were, and the manager apologized.

Sheats said, “It’s a whole frog in a water drink and you’re at a restaurant. You have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. But, this is an amphibian. You definitely lose your appetite immediately.”

The couple left the restaurant and filed a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the state health department.

The health department inspected the restaurant four days later on November 9.

The state report shows eleven violations, including food residue buildup in coolers, grease buildup in the cooking area, dust building up, and food stored at an improper temperature. The report does not mention an investigation of a frog incident.

“You don’t expect a frog. So, it was quite a surprise,” Sheats said.

The health inspector reports the 11 violations are not an immediate threat to the public. The restaurant has until the end of this week to correct the violations.

Sheats said, “My husband and I have always enjoyed Waffle House. But, being that that happened, it kind of puts a bad taste in your mouth.”

Pat Warner, a Waffle House spokesperson, released the following statement regarding the frog incident:

“We are concerned about this claim and are currently investigating the circumstances. Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts. Based on what our District Manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into. Serving quality food and delivering a quality experience are responsibilities we take seriously, and we will continue to review this matter.says the company is looking into the matter.”

