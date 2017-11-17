Dale Jr. At Peace With Pending NASCAR Retirement

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami/AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is at peace with his decision to retire.
Earnhardt is calling it a career after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Earnhardt says he’s been touched by the well-wishes and video tributes in his honor. The 14-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award says he’s healthy and hopes to finish the race on his terms.
“It would be a bit of a heartbreaker if we have the kind of issue that would take us out of an event and we couldn’t finish,” he said Friday.
Earnhardt is rooting for long-time friend Martin Truex Jr. to win the Cup championship Sunday. “I’m Team Martin this weekend, for sure,” Earnhardt said.
Earnhardt was also set to pose for team photos with friend Matt Kenseth, also on his way out of NASCAR. Kenseth has no ride lined up for 2018.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)