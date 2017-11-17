‘Amazon Key’ Has A Serious Flaw

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Amazon says it will fix a flaw in its “Amazon Key” that could leave users exposed.
‘Amazon Key’ is a new device that lets delivery people put packages like groceries in your home when you’re not there.
That’s only after they authenticate themselves.
An in-home camera is part of the system but there’s an issue with it.
“Wired” magazine reports a security firm found a problem, which could allow thieves to freeze the camera and get inside undetected.