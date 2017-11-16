Video: Violent Mugging On Miami Beach Over In Seconds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A savage attack for a young woman’s purse was captured on camera in Miami Beach and police are turning to the public for help.
It happened Tuesday at 1:40 a.m. in front of a restaurant at 1903 Collins Avenue.
A 24-year-old woman was walking along the sidewalk when she was confronted by a gunman who struck her in the face and head, and ripped the purse from her hands.
On the ground, the woman bravely chased after the mugger as he ran back across the street to his getaway vehicle.
Police said two other guys were waiting in that SUV, and video shows the driver reverse down the street they came, as he waits on his accomplice to get in.
Officers arrived to find the woman crying and bleeding from the back of her head. She was rushed to the hospital. Police said her stolen purse contained a cell phone and a loaded Taurus handgun.
Police said the attacker and two other black males got away in a silver Nissan Rogue with dark tints, possibly a 2016 model.
If you recognize the man in the video or know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.