Teen Snaps Photo Of Child Predator Suspect In Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A quick-thinking teenager decided she wasn’t going to be another victim and was able to take a picture of a man police think is linked to a string of child predatory cases in Pembroke Pines.

pines creeper Teen Snaps Photo Of Child Predator Suspect In Pembroke Pines

These sketches, from separate incidents, are believed to be of the same man, according to police. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police Dept.)

It was around 3 p.m. on Tuesday when the 17-year-old was walking home, near 10900 block of NW 15 Street at 3 p.m., and she noticed she was being followed by a man in his 20’s.

The guy told her he wanted to talk to her and demanded she turn around. When she ignored him, he threatened to pull out a gun.

Police said the girl was able to call her father, who ran outside, scaring the suspect off.

Cellphone in hand, the teen snapped a photo of the man running away.

The guy was seen driving a grey Toyota Scion SUV.

pembroke pines suspicious man Teen Snaps Photo Of Child Predator Suspect In Pembroke Pines

The suspect is 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing gray hat, gray shirt, light-colored shorts and black shoes. (Source: CBS4 News Viewer)

Pembroke Pines Police believe he’s connected to two previous cases, which have similar vehicle and suspect descriptions.

If you recognize him, you’re urged to contact police immediately.

