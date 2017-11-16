Teen Snaps Photo Of Child Predator Suspect In Pembroke Pines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A quick-thinking teenager decided she wasn’t going to be another victim and was able to take a picture of a man police think is linked to a string of child predatory cases in Pembroke Pines.
It was around 3 p.m. on Tuesday when the 17-year-old was walking home, near 10900 block of NW 15 Street at 3 p.m., and she noticed she was being followed by a man in his 20’s.
The guy told her he wanted to talk to her and demanded she turn around. When she ignored him, he threatened to pull out a gun.
Police said the girl was able to call her father, who ran outside, scaring the suspect off.
Cellphone in hand, the teen snapped a photo of the man running away.
The guy was seen driving a grey Toyota Scion SUV.
Pembroke Pines Police believe he’s connected to two previous cases, which have similar vehicle and suspect descriptions.
If you recognize him, you’re urged to contact police immediately.