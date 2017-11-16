18-Year-Old Facing Charges For Bringing Gun To Miami Northwestern HS

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old is facing two charges for bringing a loaded gun to school.

Police say the 9mm Beretta loaded with 15 rounds was found in Ke’Mard Jacques’ backpack yesterday.

Officials at Miami Northwestern Senior High had been alerted to the existence of a possible gun.

Police say that weapon was stolen.

Jaques is charged with one count of possession of a weapon on school property and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

Miami-Dade Public Schools released this statement, which read:

“M-DCPS has systems in place to ensure potential threats to the safety and security of our students and staff are handled swiftly. This is a great example of how the quick-thinking actions of alert individuals can avert possibly tragic situations.”

