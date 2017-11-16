Father Of Boy Found Wandering Miami Gardens Says It’s A Big Misunderstanding

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of a boy who was found wandering in Miami Gardens says it’s all a huge misunderstanding.

He said his wife died a couple of years ago and his son suffers from a variety of emotional issues.

The father said he expects to meet with the Department of Children And Families on Friday to straighten things out.

The boy appeared in juvenile court on Thursday.

He apparently has a history of running away. The judge spoke to him and asked him to “not let this happen again.”

The boy was sent home with dad.

