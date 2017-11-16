Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton Wins NL MVP Award

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Giancarlo Stanton was named the Most Valuable Player in the National League by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, becoming the first player in Marlins’ history to win the honor.
Stanton edged out Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt and Cincinnati’s Joey Votto.
“We want to congratulate Giancarlo on winning the National League MVP Award,” said Marlins’ President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill. “It is fitting that his incredible season culminates with this well-deserved honor.”
It’s the second time in his career that Stanton was a finalist for the MVP award. He finished second in 2014 to L.A’s Clayton Kershaw.
Stanton, 28, led the Majors in home runs (59), RBI (132), and slugging percentage (.631), all of which set new club records for the Marlins. His 59 home runs tied Babe Ruth (1921) for the 9th-best single-season mark in MLB history.
The big slugger also led all of baseball with 38 go-ahead RBI and was third with 18 game-winning RBI.
The MVP honor is the fourth major award of the offseason for Stanton, who earlier won his second Hank Aaron Award, his second Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award, and his second Players Choice Award for NL Outstanding Player.