‘Senseless’: Security Guard Gunned Down Outside Home, Motive Unknown

By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Local TV, Man Killed, Miami-Dade County, Peter D'Oench, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to find out who shot and killed a man, leaving him dead in his own yard in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Thursday morning a yellow tarp could be seen near a bush, covering the body of 63-year-old Jacques Sylvestre.

Not far away, his widow, overwhelmed by grief, was yelling and crying as friends and family held her up.

His daughter said she is horrified.

“He was an honest, strong man and he was firm. He didn’t deserve this crime right here,” said his daughter Taina Sylvestre. “He meant a lot. He was the backbone of the family.”

sadasda Senseless: Security Guard Gunned Down Outside Home, Motive Unknown

Jacques Sylvestre (Courtesy: Family Photo)

Miami Dade Police said Jacques, who worked as a security guard, was gunned down outside his home near NW 112th Street and 18th Avenue.

“He was a security guard and he worked also from the apartment as a butcher for 45 years,” said Taina.

As for enemies, she says he didn’t have any that she knew of.

“He was a good, honest man and didn’t deserve this senseless killing,” said Taina. “He worked hard all his life. He was a Christian. He worked two jobs to take care of this family.”

Police say they responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

As detectives comb for clues, Sylvestre’s daughter was trying to understand why anyone would have taken her father’s life.

“If anybody knows anything, please help us and come forward,” said Taina. “Senseless, senseless, Senseless. I have to go down there and watch them carry him out of the yard.”

If you have any information, please call (305) 471- TIPS. Callers can be anonymous.

More from Peter D'Oench
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch