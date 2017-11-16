‘Senseless’: Security Guard Gunned Down Outside Home, Motive Unknown

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to find out who shot and killed a man, leaving him dead in his own yard in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Thursday morning a yellow tarp could be seen near a bush, covering the body of 63-year-old Jacques Sylvestre.

Not far away, his widow, overwhelmed by grief, was yelling and crying as friends and family held her up.

His daughter said she is horrified.

“He was an honest, strong man and he was firm. He didn’t deserve this crime right here,” said his daughter Taina Sylvestre. “He meant a lot. He was the backbone of the family.”

Miami Dade Police said Jacques, who worked as a security guard, was gunned down outside his home near NW 112th Street and 18th Avenue.

“He was a security guard and he worked also from the apartment as a butcher for 45 years,” said Taina.

As for enemies, she says he didn’t have any that she knew of.

“He was a good, honest man and didn’t deserve this senseless killing,” said Taina. “He worked hard all his life. He was a Christian. He worked two jobs to take care of this family.”

Police say they responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

As detectives comb for clues, Sylvestre’s daughter was trying to understand why anyone would have taken her father’s life.

“If anybody knows anything, please help us and come forward,” said Taina. “Senseless, senseless, Senseless. I have to go down there and watch them carry him out of the yard.”

If you have any information, please call (305) 471- TIPS. Callers can be anonymous.