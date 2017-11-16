Levine Releases First TV Ad In Florida’s 2018 Race For Governor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s never too early to get to work.
The first television ad in Florida’s 2018 race for governor is going on air across the state.
Democratic Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine’s political committee released the ad Thursday.
The committee is spending $800,000 on the 30-second spot, which shows highlights from the speech Levine made earlier this month announcing his candidacy.
In the clips, Levine mentions the need to address climate change and raise the minimum wage. It contains images of Martin Luther King Jr. and President John F. Kennedy.
Levine is hoping to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is leaving office due to term limits.
Other Democrats in the race include former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King.
Republican candidates include Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and state Sen. Jack Latvala.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)