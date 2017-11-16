WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Levine Releases First TV Ad In Florida’s 2018 Race For Governor

Filed Under: Election, Florida, Governor, Local TV, Philip Levine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s never too early to get to work.

The first television ad in Florida’s 2018 race for governor is going on air across the state.

Democratic Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine’s political committee released the ad Thursday.

The committee is spending $800,000 on the 30-second spot, which shows highlights from the speech Levine made earlier this month announcing his candidacy.

In the clips, Levine mentions the need to address climate change and raise the minimum wage. It contains images of Martin Luther King Jr. and President John F. Kennedy.

Levine is hoping to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is leaving office due to term limits.

Other Democrats in the race include former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King.

Republican candidates include Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and state Sen. Jack Latvala.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch