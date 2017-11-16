In The Recruiting Huddle: Ronald Fanfan – North Miami

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Ronald Fanfan

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: North Miami

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: In South Florida, the one thing that happens every year is you get big time prospects who start to emerge – and before they are on the radar – the offseason arrives. Here is a major difference maker, who is a very talented prospect who was instrumental in the success for the Pioneers. While he still has some things to learn, the next seven months will certainly tell a lot about his future. College coaches who watched him feel that he has a chance to be very special this coming season. First year head coach Pat Colon believes that if he puts in the work, there are going to be very few football players that will be at his level. Solid talent who runs extremely well. The coaches and players are excited about his senior season in 2018.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7552844/ronald-fanfan

 

