Florida Gov. Sending More Officers To Tampa Amid Serial Killer Fears

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Florida’s governor is directing highway patrol officers to help protect a Tampa community plagued by a possible serial killer after four people were killed in the area.

On Thursday, Governor Rick Scott directed Florida Highway Patrol officers to head to the Seminole Heights area.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are glad to provide additional state resources from the Florida Highway Patrol and FDLE to the Tampa Police Department to assist in their efforts,” said Governor Scott.

The officers will work with Tampa Police to help patrol the area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also has agents there that are canvassing the neighborhood as well as analyzing evidence.

The governor says despite the backup, everyone in the area should listen to local law enforcement in order to stay safe.

“Today, we are making it clear – Florida has zero tolerance for violence and crime, and we will stop at nothing to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Scott.

This comes a day after authorities officially declared an unidentified person seen in videos as a suspect in the unsolved killings of Ronald Felton, 60; Benjamin Mitchell, 22; Monica Hoffa, 32; and Anthony Naiboa, 20.

Police have said it is possible that the killer or killers live in the area.

They’re offering a reward of up to $91,000 leading to the killer or killers arrest.