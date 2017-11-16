WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Broward Residents Be Warned! Airbag Thefts On The Rise

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Deputies are asking Broward County residents to be aware of airbag thefts in their area.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says more than 70 vehicles have been targeted for their airbags just this month all across the county.

Investigators believe thieves are selling the airbags to body shops in the black market and pocketing hundreds of dollars.

The crooks are targeting large apartment complexes.

They urge residents to park in well-lit areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crimestoppers at (954) 493- TIPS.

