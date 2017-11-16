WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

$3 Wager Nets $2.3 Million Slot Machine Jackpot

Filed Under: Gambling, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Slot Machine Winner

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A lucky South Florida gambler is heading into the holiday season a big winner.

The unidentified winner hit a giant jackpot at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood worth more than $2.3 million.

The gambler was playing the penny slot machine called “Twin Fire Featuring Quick Hit and Hot Shot” on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The winning spin was on a $3 wager.

winning slot machine hard rock casino hollywood $3 Wager Nets $2.3 Million Slot Machine Jackpot

(Courtesy: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

The jackpot marks the highest payout in the Hollywood casino’s history. The guest requested to remain anonymous.

According to the casino, the winner is a loyal guest and frequents the casino with family. When asked about the jackpot winnings, the guest said, “I feel I’m always luckier here than I am in Las Vegas, and now I can certainly say that.”

From August 2017 to October 2017, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood paid out an average of more than $54.5 million in jackpots each month.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino recently announced a $1.5 billion property-wide expansion that will nearly double its casino size with 3,267 slot machines, 178 tables games and a 18,000-square-foot poker room.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch