$3 Wager Nets $2.3 Million Slot Machine Jackpot

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A lucky South Florida gambler is heading into the holiday season a big winner.
The unidentified winner hit a giant jackpot at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood worth more than $2.3 million.
The gambler was playing the penny slot machine called “Twin Fire Featuring Quick Hit and Hot Shot” on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The winning spin was on a $3 wager.
The jackpot marks the highest payout in the Hollywood casino’s history. The guest requested to remain anonymous.
According to the casino, the winner is a loyal guest and frequents the casino with family. When asked about the jackpot winnings, the guest said, “I feel I’m always luckier here than I am in Las Vegas, and now I can certainly say that.”
From August 2017 to October 2017, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood paid out an average of more than $54.5 million in jackpots each month.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino recently announced a $1.5 billion property-wide expansion that will nearly double its casino size with 3,267 slot machines, 178 tables games and a 18,000-square-foot poker room.