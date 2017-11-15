Vote Being Held On Changes To Hollywood Confederate Street Names

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The battle to remove the names of three confederate war heroes from Hollywood streets is coming to an end.
The city’s commission is expected to vote on Wednesday to change the street names to Hope, Freedom and Liberty. A meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Back in August and after more than six hours of heated debate, Hollywood commissioners voted five to one to change the names of three streets named after Confederate generals.
More than 140 people signed up to speak at a public hearing. The message: take down these street signs and rename them.
The three streets to be renamed are Lee Street, which is named after Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.
John Bell Hood, Robert E. Lee and Nathan Bedford Forrest all fought for the Confederacy and to preserve slavery.
Forrest was also the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The street named after him runs through a predominantly black neighborhood.
Five of seven commissioners must vote yes for the new street names to be approved.