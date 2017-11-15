Teens Arrested For Afternoon Carjacking On Miami Beach

By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Grand Theft Auto, Local TV, Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three teenagers have been arrested for a violent carjacking in Miami Beach involving a firearm.

Austin Fernandez and Juan Mena, both 18, along with a 17-year-old, were arrested for the crime.

carjacking Teens Arrested For Afternoon Carjacking On Miami Beach

Austin Fernandez, 18 (L); Juan Mena, 18 (R). (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Police said the victim was sitting in a Volkswagen Jetta at 314 72nd Street on Tuesday afternoon when the three teens forced him out of his car at gunpoint and demanded his watch and phone.

Mena was allegedly the gunman, according to an arrest report, and was provided the gun by Fernandez.

Once they took control of the car, two of them drove off, leaving Mena behind because they couldn’t unlock the back door, police said.

Eventually, the three suspects reunited and were spotted by police in the stolen car later that evening. They jumped out and tried to escape on foot but were apprehended.

Police said they each admitted to the carjacking and were charged with Armed Robbery, among other charges.

More from Peter D'Oench
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch