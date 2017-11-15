Teens Arrested For Afternoon Carjacking On Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three teenagers have been arrested for a violent carjacking in Miami Beach involving a firearm.
Austin Fernandez and Juan Mena, both 18, along with a 17-year-old, were arrested for the crime.
Police said the victim was sitting in a Volkswagen Jetta at 314 72nd Street on Tuesday afternoon when the three teens forced him out of his car at gunpoint and demanded his watch and phone.
Mena was allegedly the gunman, according to an arrest report, and was provided the gun by Fernandez.
Once they took control of the car, two of them drove off, leaving Mena behind because they couldn’t unlock the back door, police said.
Eventually, the three suspects reunited and were spotted by police in the stolen car later that evening. They jumped out and tried to escape on foot but were apprehended.
Police said they each admitted to the carjacking and were charged with Armed Robbery, among other charges.