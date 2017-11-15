Suspicious Man Spotted Around Pembroke Pines May Have Struck Again

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police think a child predator, linked to at least three cases, may have struck again.

A 17-year-old girl was walking home from a bus stop near 10900 block of NW 15 Street at 3 p.m. when, police say, a man in his 20s got out of his car a grey Toyota/Scion SUV and started following her.

Her mom says what happened next was terrifying.

“He tells her, ‘I have a gun. If you don’t turn around within the next three seconds, I’m going to take my gun out.’ So she turned around and said, ‘What do you want?’” said the victim’s mother Sandra Sanchez.

The victim did not want to go on camera, but she told CBS4’s Silva Harapetian she had her headphones on. She called her dad on the phone and he came out of the house. As the suspect took off, she snapped a photo.

“It’s something to think about. It was an eye-opener for her and I just want other people to see the same exact thing and just let the kids know that it can happen anywhere, anytime,” Sanchez said.

Pembroke Pines Police said this case is connected to two previous case. They all have similar vehicle and suspect descriptions.

“I’ve been able to identify an individual that matches the description of the young lady provided and also matches the description of few other cases with similar incidents. Asking for help from the community in order to identify this individual,” said Pembroke Pines Capt. Al Xiques.

Police want to make sure you tell your children to be aware of their surroundings.

As for the victim in this case, her mom says she no longer takes the bus.

If you recognize the suspect, give the Pembroke Pines Police Department a call.