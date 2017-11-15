Police: Online Ad To Sell Hoverboard Turns Into Attempt To Lure Teen For Sex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Lawrence Perry, 26, appeared in bond court Wednesday morning after his arrest by an undercover officer at a park in Pembroke Pines.
According to police, he admitted to trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl after sending her explicit images of his penis and having conversations with her that were sexual in nature.
The two first met on November 9th when the teenager responded to Perry’s online ad about a hoverboard for sale. He agreed to meet her at her home and following the encounter, investigators said Perry continued to text the girl, complimenting her on her body and talking inappropriately, even after she told him she was uncomfortable and that the conversations were “scary” to her.
The teen told her parents who then notified police.
A few days later, an undercover officer posed as the girl and contacted Perry via text. He again sent her inappropriate messages and pictures, then agreed to meet at a park.
When he arrived, he was told to enter the men’s bathroom for some “privacy” but was instead met by officers and arrested.
Police said Perry confessed to going to “meet a child” and said he knew his actions were wrong. He told law enforcement his fiancée was pregnant with their third child and had been acting “hormonal,” which made him seek a sexual relationship elsewhere.
He faces several charges related to using a computer to lure a child.