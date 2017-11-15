Close New Earth-Size World Discovered, Year Lasts Under 10 Days

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CAPE CANAVERAL (AP) – Astronomers have discovered a close new world about the size of Earth, where a year lasts just under 10 days.
At a distance of 11 light-years, Ross 128 b is the second-closest planet to be detected yet outside our solar system with surface temperatures potentially similar to ours.
Ross 128 b is very near its star, thus the short orbit. But it doesn’t get broiled because the red dwarf star is cool. The star is also quiet, meaning no radiation flare-ups. That’s encouraging news for seekers of extraterrestrial life. The planet is believed to border the so-called habitable zone.
A team led by the University of Grenoble Alps’ Xavier Bonfils made the discovery using La Silla Observatory in Chile. The findings were reported Wednesday.
NASA’s exoplanet count stands at 3,550.
