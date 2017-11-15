Adopt A Family For The Holidays & Help A Family In Need

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Each year for the holidays, CBS4’s very own community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, pairs families-in-need with those willing to give.

This year, Neighbors 4 Neighbors is marking its 25th anniversary, including the 25th anniversary of its premiere program, Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays.

Support from the community has always been critical to the success of this program.

Last year, Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program served 7,616 members of our community including 1,800 children matched with caring adopters.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Along with partners Baptist Health Primary Care and Publix have helped 30 local non-profit community based organizations give the families they serve a holiday they deserved.

Now it is time to do it again! More families than ever are being submitted for help by nonprofit partners and their stories will touch your heart.

As a registered adopter, you can browse family profiles, and select based on location, nonprofit provider, or number of family members. Best of all, you get to meet the family you are helping, and share the joy.

Other Ways To Give

If adopting a family one-on-one is not for you, there are other ways to give. Gift card donations help large families, and those not able to have a one-on-one experience. Operation Elf provides a $25 Publix gift card for each family member, as well as a $25 gift card to a retailer for each child under 18.

Although human kindness is our greatest asset, Neighbors 4 Neighbors depends on monetary donations to purchase gift cards and provide emergency assistance. Your financial contribution, in any amount, enables the non-profit organization to continue providing hope and a hand up to those in need this holiday season.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is a 501©3 nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Click here to make a secure credit card donation.

You may also mail a check to: