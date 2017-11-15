New Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Son Of City’s Old Mayor, Sworn In

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Like father, like son.

It’s almost story book-like… and so Miami. The son of the first Cuban-American Mayor of a city, Francis X. Suarez took the oath of office on Wednesday as Mayor of the City of Miami, believed to be the first Miami mayor to have been born in the Magic City.

“I pledge fairness, integrity and civility,” Suarez repeated during his swearing-in.

The new mayor took the oath of office in a private ceremony earlier in the day, then in the afternoon, it was all about the people and the visual changing of the guard at the historic city hall at Dinner Key.

“Last week’s election ushered in a new generation to the forefront of our city’s leadership,” Suarez said. “I am honored to have been elected Mayor of Miami and I am committed to bringing a new approach to address the issues facing our community.”

Suarez, the son of former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez who served from 1985 to 1993 and then again in 1997 through 1998, is now tasked with putting together an administration to run a city which is never short on drama, political intrigue and financial challenges.

“I want to work to make Miami a city where everyone can have an opportunity to succeed by having access to the jobs of tomorrow,” he continued.

Suarez was the City Commissioner of District 4 for eight years, serving also as Vice‐Chair of the Miami‐Dade Transportation Planning Organization and was the Immediate Past President of the Miami‐Dade County League of Cities.

Suarez and his wife, Gloria M. Fonts, have one child and are expecting their first daughter.