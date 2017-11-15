Investigators ID Man Found In Burning Car In North Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Investigators have identified a man found dead in a burning car at a North Lauderdale park this week.
Broward Sheriff’s deputies say the body found inside the car at Bicentennial Park was that of 27-year-old Darren Butler.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies said they got a call about a burning car around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“When BSO deputies were dispatched, they found a male in the car and indication of a homicide,” said BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby on Tuesday.
A search of public records shows Butler was arrested back in May 2016 in Fort Lauderdale on a charge of carrying a weapon in the open. He bonded out a day later.
Detectives have searched the rec center adjacent to the park.
Neighbors say around the time of the car fire, they heard what they thought were shots being fired.
“Five gunshots rang out. We looked and heard a car squealing off,” said neighborhood resident Tiffany Bryant.
BSO deputies have not said how Butler died.