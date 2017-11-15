Exercise Trend Combines Water Aerobics & A Bit Of Fantasy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN DIEGO (CBSMiami) — The latest trend in water aerobics works your core and gives you dose of fantasy at the same time. It’s a unique under the sea workout being offered at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego that brings a mythical creature to life.

“That’s my favorite part is to actually get to be a mermaid,” explained Holly Edgin.

Holly Edgin isn’t shy about slipping on colorful fins and diving into this under the sea workout called mermaid fitness.

“It was more fun than I could’ve ever anticipated.”

Splashing around in fish tails may be fun, but isolating your legs in fins for 45 minutes is also intense cardio and strength training.

“Part of that entails getting their heart rate up, get their core activated and working, to get their biceps and triceps, upper body,” said certified fitness instructor Molly Dilworth.

It’s not just mermaids even “mermen”, like Taylor Ames, are giving it a try.

“There’s a fair amount of abs involved in it. Like my abs are really hurting right now sitting up straight,” said Taylor.

Holly says the low impact workout is helping her burn fat and build muscle.

“Your triceps are burning just trying to stay afloat, your shoulders, your core really engaging because of the weight of the water on your fins.”

Holly says she also loves living out a childhood fantasy.

The class costs 25-dollars and you have to know how to swim.

