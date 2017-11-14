Zoo Miami Vulture “Peanut” Predicts Busch As Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami’s “wildlife prognosticator” has predicted the winner of this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Peanut is a 31-year-old Indian white-rumped vulture and on Wednesday he picked Kyle Busch as NASCAR’s big winner.
Peanut is the only one of its kind in the United States.
This is the fourth straight year that an animal from Zoo Miami has served as the official “Wildlife Prognosticator” and make his pick from the final four drivers that remain in contention for the title.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion will be decided on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway at the Ford EcoBoost 400.
“Ford Championship Weekend is the greatest sporting event in history,” said Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director. “I urge everyone to get out to Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s an incredible opportunity where people from all of the world come to see this race. The best thing for me is that it happens in my own backyard. For those who have never been to a race, it’s something that you will never forget.”
Martin Truex Jr. will battle former champions Busch (2015), Brad Kaselowski (2012) and Kevin Harvick (2014) amongst a full field of 40 cars and whichever of the four finish the highest will claim the 2017 Championship title.