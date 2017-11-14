Western Still Standing After 1st Week of Playoffs

When the 2017 season began, there were some who felt that Western would be a team to watch out for in Class 8A.
After all, the Wildcats had advanced to the post season for the first time in over a decade in 2016, and with several key athletes returning, the optimism was indeed high.
After getting off to a 7-0 start, things began to get tougher – with losses to district champion Miramar and Plantation – this was a team that suddenly looked like that dream would never come true.
Facing off in the first round of the playoffs against the same Deerfield team that knocked the Wildcats out a year ago, head coach Adam Ratkevich and his team had other plans.
Senior quarterback Harrison Story threw a pair of touchdowns to senior Jordan Smith, and the Wildcats had upset the Bucks – and for the first time in the nearly 40 year history of the school, the football team had won a playoff game, 20-17.
With a second round meeting scheduled for this Friday night at Palm Beach Central in Wellington, 9-2 Western is confident again!
With that outstanding victory over an 8A powerhouse, the Wildcats join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale University School and district foe Miramar as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.
