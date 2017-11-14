Monarch High Students, Parents Upset After Teen Arrested For Rape Allowed Back In School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Parents at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek are furious after learning that 19-year-old Gibson Sylvain was allowed back in school while out on bond.

“I think it’s crap,” said parent Natalie Gray. “My daughter’s here, I don’t even let her walk home anymore because I’m nervous. It’s not fair.”

Sylvain was arrested in August on allegations he raped a woman at a bus stop located at State Road 7 and Hillsboro Blvd.

“An offense of this magnitude, it’s alarming that the judge would even allow the child, the student, to come back to the school,” said parent Ldauya Williams.

According to the state attorney’s office, Judge William Haury Jr “issued an ex parte order allowing the defendant to return to school.”

The prosecutor was in another courtroom at the time.

The order shows that Sylvain is allowed at school between 6:20 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The state attorney’s office “asked the court to reconsider its decision citing concern for the safety of the people of Broward County. But the judge refused…” Judge Haury’s office said he is “…not able to comment on a pending case.”

It has some students worried.

“I’ve seen a lot of people go to the bathroom in pairs now or after the bell rings when everybody’s outside,” said student Yolanda Sosa. “I don’t really see people in the bathrooms during class cuz I feel the teachers are going to be more strict with this stuff.”

Broward schools put out a statement saying they are “…committed to providing safe and secure learning environments…” but continued, noting they are “…required to follow laws governing students’ educational rights.”

CBS4 tried speaking to Sylvain, but no one wanted to talk at his residence. His friends strongly support him, calling the situation “a joke”.

“I don’t believe it at all,” said friend Isaac Barauna. “He’s a really good friend of mine, a really good friend of mine. I don’t believe he would do anything like that.”